Greubel Poser drives to bobsled World Cup win for US

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:15 AM

PARK CITY, Utah

Jamie Greubel Poser got the bounceback race she wanted, and husband Christian Poser got another gold medal for the family collection.

Greubel Poser teamed with Lauren Gibbs to win a World Cup women's bobsled race for the U.S. on Friday night at the Utah Olympic Park, her sixth career victory on the circuit and the 18th medal in her last 22 starts on tour. And later, the German sled driven by Nico Walther — with Poser as one of his pushers — won the first four-man race of the season.

Greubel Poser finished her two runs on the 2002 Olympic track in 1 minute, 40.72 seconds. Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz of Canada were second in 1:40.82, while Elana Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones of the U.S. rode the strength of two strong starts to finish third in 1:40.99.

Including the 2014 Sochi Olympics, it was the 13th time that Greubel Poser, Humphries and Meyers Taylor — the top three drivers on tour — swept the podium spots in an international race.

Walther was with Poser, Kevin Kuske and Eric Franke for the four-man win, hanging on to finish in 1:36.80. It was barely good enough to hold off a huge rally from Canada's Justin Kripps and his team of Lascelles Brown, Ben Coakwell and Neville Wright. Kripps' sled was second in 1:36.83, nearly stealing the win after being only 10th in the first heat.

Canada also got bronze in the four-man, with Chris Spring driving along with pushers Jesse Lumsden, Alex Kopacz and Oluseyi Smith and finishing in 1:36.86.

The top U.S. finisher in four-man was Codie Bascue, who was seventh.

