Iona uses big second-half run to get past Weber State 80-72

TK Edogi had 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 13 boards to help Iona beat Weber State 80-72 in the opening night of the Islands of The Bahamas Showcase on Friday.
The Gaels (1-2) pulled away with a 28-7 run in the middle of the second half. Schadrac Casimir's 3-pointer sparked the rally and gave Iona the lead for good at 46-45, and Deyshonee Much's layup with 7:29 left capped the run at 71-52.
The Wildcats (2-1) got the deficit no closer than the final score.
Zach Lewis added 13 points for the Gaels. E.J. Crawford and Much added 12 each and Casimir scored 11.
Jerrick Harding had a career-high 31 points for the Wildcats and Ryan Richardson added a career-high 27. The pair did all the scoring in Weber State's 15-3 run to start the second half and finished the game with all but 14 of Weber State's points.
