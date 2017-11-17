Sports

N Dakota State beats Missouri State 57-54 behind Jacobson

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

A.J. Jacobson scored 14 points with three 3-pointers and the go-ahead free throws, Tyson Ward had a double-double, and North Dakota State beat Missouri State 57-54 on Friday night.

Paul Miller scored 13 points, Ward had 11 with a career-high 10 rebounds, and Deng Geu added 11 for the Bison (1-2), who trailed 52-50 in the second half before Jacobson tied it with a jumper with three minutes to play.

Missouri State's Ryan Kreklow matched Ward's two free throws to tie it at 54 with 1:36 to play when Jacobson made two free throws for the lead. Ward made one of two free throws and Jarrid Rhodes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Bison made 4 of 14 3-pointers in the first half to Missouri State's 1 of 10 and led 24-22 at halftime behind Jacobson's nine points.

North Dakota State was outrebounded 42-36, but outscored Missouri State 30-26 in the paint and shot 39 percent from the field (22-56) to their 33 percent (20-61).

Alize Johnson scored 23 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for the Bears (2-1).

