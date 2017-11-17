Carpenter's big half carries Cleveland State to 80-56 win

Sports

Kenny Carpenter scored 24 of his career-high 26 points in the first half, making six 3-pointers, and Cleveland State picked up its first victory this season, beating Coppin State 80-56 on Friday night in the Vikings' home opener.

Carpenter, a senior, scored 11 points in a 13-5 run to start the game and the Vikings rode his big half to a 41-24 lead.

Kasheem Thomas hit a 3-pointer to begin the second half to boost the lead to 20 and it quickly ballooned to 32, 63-31, with 12:19 remaining.

Stefan Kenic added 13 points and Bobby Word 12 with Anthony Wright grabbing 10 rebounds for the Vikings (1-2), who shot 55 percent, including 14 of 32 (44 percent) from the arc.

Dejuan Clayton scored 20 points and Adam Traore 12 for the Eagles (0-4), who shot 33 percent and only 7 of 32 (22 percent) from 3-point range.

