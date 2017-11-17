Sports

Johnson, Brown lead Incarnate Word over D-III McMurry 88-49

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 09:15 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Shawn Johnson and Charles Brown scored 19 points apiece to lead Incarnate Word to an 88-49 victory over Division III McMurry on Friday night.

Johnson made 7 of 10 field goals and had game-highs of eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Brown finished 9-of-15 shooting with six boards. Christian Peevy added 15 points for the Cardinals (3-0), who shot 52 percent (35 of 67) from the floor.

Zacc Carter scored 10 points to lead McMurry.

Incarnate Word opened the game on a 17-0 run before Carter made a layup with 14 minutes left before halftime. Brown scored 11 points and the War Hawks missed their first nine shots in the first six minutes. The Cardinals led 51-20 at intermission.

The Cardinals host Loyola Marymount on Wednesday night before traveling to Houston and 17th-ranked Gonzaga.

