No. 17 Florida State women roll past Florida in 77th meeting

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 09:15 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

AJ Alix scored 26 points, guard Nicole Ekhomu had her second double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 17 Florida State beat rival Florida 84-54 on Friday night in the 77th meeting.

Florida State went on a 19-0 run, spanning halftime, to take a 47-26 lead with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Ekhomu scored 12 points in the first half and Alix added 11 as the Seminoles led 38-26 at halftime after closing on a 10-0 run. The Gators didn't score in the final 4:30 of the second quarter.

Florida was held to eight points in the second quarter and 13 in the third as the Gators were outscored 48-21.

Shakayla Thomas added 12 points and eight rebounds for Florida State (3-0), which had a 50-32 advantage on the glass. Imani Wright had 11 points and five assists.

Funda Nakkasoglu led Florida (1-2) with 18 points. The Gators shot just 32 percent, including 7 of 28 from distance.

FSU has won seven of the last nine meetings.

