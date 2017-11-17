Cavaliers could be without Derrick Rose for 2 more weeks

FILE - In this Oct, 20, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose, left, drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. Rose will miss at least the next two weeks with a nagging left ankle injury. He injured the ankle Oct. 20 at Milwaukee and has missed Cleveland's past four games. He underwent medical tests and was recommended to rest. Tom Lynn, File AP Photo