The Latest: Ganassi has spoken to Patrick about 2018 races

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, Johnny Sauter holds up the trophy as he celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. The Truck Series will crown a champion Friday night, Nov. 17, 2017. The four contenders are two-time champion Matt Crafton, defending champion Johnny Sauter, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric. Ralph Freso AP Photo