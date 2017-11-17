Bills team up with cancer patients to customize their cleats

Buffalo Bills linebacker Preston Brown is joined by Will Lucas, left, in helping design customized cleats at Buffalo's John R. Oishei Children's Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Brown will be one of three players to wear the customized cleats during Buffalo's home game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 3. The event was held as part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign in which players are allowed to wear their own style of footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes. Photo by John Wawrow)