Coyotes rally to beat Canadiens 5-4 for first regulation win

Derek Stepan and Christian Fischer scored power-play goals in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Thursday night for their first regulation victory of the season.
Brad Richardson, Christian Dvorak and Tobias Rieder also scored for the Coyotes, and Antti Raanta made 33 saves. Arizona snapped a five-game losing streak to improve to 3-15-3.
Brendan Gallagher, Paul Byron, Joe Morrow and Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, and Charlie Lindgren stopped 27 shots.
With the Coyotes down 4-3 in the third period, Stepan got Arizona level for the third time in the game with a wrist shot from the crease at 4:54 following a failed clearance by Jordie Benn. Gallagher was in the box for tripping.
Arizona scored again on the power play at 10:10, this time with Weber penalized for slashing, when Brendan Perlini's shot ricocheted off Fischer's stick and in.
Rieder made it 3-3 with 51 seconds left in the second, but Weber answered back 40 seconds later.
The Coyotes scored five goals for the first time this season. They had a combined five goals in their previous four games.
NOTES: The Canadiens are 2-2-1 on a six-game homestand that ends Saturday against Toronto. ... Goaltender Antti Niemi, claimed off waivers by the Canadiens on Tuesday, was Lindgren's backup.
UP NEXT
Coyotes: At Ottawa on Saturday night.
Canadiens: Host Toronto on Saturday night.
