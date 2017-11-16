Sports

Custer scores 20 as Loyola-Chicago beats UMKC 66-56

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Clayton Custer finished 7-of-11 shooting and scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, Aundre Jackson made 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 18 points and Loyola-Chicago beat Missouri-Kansas City 66-56 on Thursday night.

Marques Townes had 12 points and nine rebounds for Loyola (3-0).

Custer scored Loyola's first 11 points in a 17-3 run that gave the Ramblers a 58-46 lead when Custer hit two free throws with 5:06 to play. Xavier Bishop made two foul shots to pull UMKC (1-3) within seven with 2:57 remaining, but Custer hit two free throws and then made a layup to push the lead to 63-52 with 1:24 left.

Broderick Robinson scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds for UMKC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Kangaroos led 26-20 at halftime, but Loyola shot 60 percent (14 of 23) from the field in the second half.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video