Isby with 17 as Utah State buries MVSU 83-47

November 16, 2017 12:19 AM

LOGAN, Utah

DeAngelo Isby scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds as Utah State buried Mississippi Valley State 83-47 on Wednesday night.

Isby was 4 of 9 from the field including three from distance and 6 of 6 from the line for the Aggies (2-1). Daron Henson added 12 points and six rebounds, Koby McEwen had 11 points and Sam Merrill had 10.

The Aggies trailed early, falling behind 24-15 with 6:38 to go in the first half. An Isby 3-pointer put them on top, 30-26, with 1:19 before the break and they led 33-28 at halftime.

McEwen sank a 3-pointer to start the second half, igniting a 20-0 run that put Utah State up 53-28 with 14:40 to play. Brock Miller dropped a 3-pointer midway to push it to 67-35 and the Aggies cruised to the win.

Dante Scott scored 11 points and grabbed five boards for the Delta Devils (0-3).

