Seymour's 5 TDs lead Toledo to 66-37 win over Bowling Green

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:14 AM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio

Freshman Shakif Seymour tied a Bowling Green single-game record with five touchdowns and the Rockets had 389 yards rushing in their 66-37 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday night.

Seymour finished with 67 yards rushing and Terry Swanson had 23 carries for 192 yards to move into sixth on Toledo's career rushing list with 3,283 yards. Logan Woodside was 13-of-18 passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Teo Reddings 57-yard TD reception gave Bowling Green a 7-0 lead about 2½ minutes in, but Seymour scored on runs of 3, 2 and 10 yards — and Jameson Vest kicked a 24-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the half — as the Rockets (9-2, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) took a 24-21 lead into the break. Seymour scored on a 23-yard run fewer than two minutes into the third quarter and, on Toledo's first play from scrimmage after Bowling Green went three-and-out, Woodside hit Jon'Vea Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 38-21.

Seymour added a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, Art Thompkins scored on an 88-yard run and Brad Smith added a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth.

Jarret Doege had 270 yards passing and four touchdowns for Bowling Green (2-9, 2-5). The Falcons have lost eight in a row, and are 39-39-4 all-time, against Toledo.

