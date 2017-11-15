Sports

Williams helps Manhattan beat St. Francis (BKN) 80-79 in OT

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 10:47 PM

NEW YORK

Rich Williams had 21 points and Zavier Turner added 16, including a jumper in overtime that gave Manhattan the lead for good, and the Jaspers beat St. Francis (Brooklyn) 80-79 on Wednesday night.

Calvin Crawford scored 11 points and Zane Waterman had nine and grabbed 10 rebounds for Manhattan (1-0), the second-to-last team in Division I to open its season. Temple kicks off its campaign Thursday.

Crawford hit a 3 to open the overtime period and the Jaspers never again trailed. Glenn Sanabria's jumper for St. Francis made it 70-all, but Turner answered with two free throws and then, after Sanabria missed a 3, found Williams for a layup to give Manhattan a four-point lead with 2:42 left.

The Terriers (0-2) made 4 of 7 free throws before Rasheem Dunn's layup made it 77-77 with 52 seconds to go. Turner hit his jumper 13 seconds later and St. Francis committed a turnover on each of its next two possessions. Manhattan held on from there despite missing 4 of 6 free-throw attempts in the final 17 seconds.

Dunn and Sanabria led St. Francis with 13 points apiece.

Manhattan made nearly as many free throws (25) as the Terriers attempted (27).

