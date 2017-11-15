Sports

Western Kentucky 83, Kentucky Wesleyan 53.

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 10:43 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Dwight Coleby had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double, Justin Johnson added 10 points and eight boards, and Western Kentucky beat Kentucky Wesleyan 83-53 on Wednesday night.

Six Hilltoppers scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 21, 2017. Taveion Hollingsworth was one point away from seven players having at least 10 points, which hasn't been done in the program since 2001.

Marek Nelson and Jake Ohmer each scored 12 points apiece for Western Kentucky (1-1). Lamonte Bearden had 11 points and five assists, and Darius Thompson made two of the Hilltoppers' four 3-pointers and scored 10 points.

It was Coleby's first double-double at WKU since transferring from Mississippi. His previous scoring high was 12 points.

Evan Milligan scored 17 points for Kentucky Wesleyan and Harold Cardwell added 16. The Panthers shot 48 percent but only attempted five free throws and committed 24 turnovers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video