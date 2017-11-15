Fairleigh Dickinson beats Division III FDU-Florham 111-49

Sports

TEANECK, N.J.

Mike Holloway Jr. and Darnell Edge each scored 17 points, and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Division III FDU-Florham 111-49 on Wednesday night.

Holloway made 8 of 13 shots, and had eight rebounds and three blocks. Edge made two of Fairleigh Dickinson's 10 3-pointers.

Elyjah Williams added 14 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (1-2), which began a four-game homestand after a pair of road losses to No. 22 Seton Hall and Penn State. Seven Knights players scored in double-figures as Darian Anderson had 12, Jahlil Jenkins 11 and Kaleb Bishop 10. Jenkins, a freshman starter at point guard, also had five assists and three steals.

Fairleigh Dickinson led 63-23 at the break and topped the century mark with 5:28 remaining on Noah Morgan's basket.

Steve Herdman led Florham with 15 points. The Devils shot 28 percent and turned it over 21 times.

