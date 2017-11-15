Sports

No. 9 Ohio State beats Idaho 99-56 for 1,000th victory

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:08 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Linnae Harper had 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 9 Ohio State beat Idaho 99-56 on Wednesday night for the 1,000th victory in program history.

At 1,000-428, Ohio State became the ninth Division I women's program to reach the milestone.

Stephanie Mavunga scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half and had 14 rebounds for Ohio State (2-1). She had her 40th career double-double by halftime. Harper had 13 rebounds in the first half.

Kelsey Mitchell added 16 points for Ohio State, Sierra Calhoun had 15, and Jensen Caretti 14.

Mikayla Ferenz led the Vandals (1-1) with 17 points.

Idaho shot 37 percent from the floor, including 6 for 32 (19 percent) on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Idaho: The Vandals return their three top players from last season when they won their first postseason game in 31 years in advancing to the semifinals of the Women's Basketball Invitational. Playing against a formidable opponent, despite the final score, provides more invaluable experience.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes could have easily been complacent against Idaho after two tough games, but to their credit they stayed focused.

UP NEXT

Idaho continues its five-game trip to open the season Saturday at Abilene Christian

Ohio State plays the second game in a stretch of three games in five days when it hosts Quinnipiac on Friday. The Buckeyes are home Sunday against Washington.

