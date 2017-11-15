Sports

Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella fined $5,000 for slash

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 7:45 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for a two-handed slash on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist.

The slash occurred during the second period of Pittsburgh's 5-4 overtime win Tuesday night. The two were battling for position in front of the Sabres' net, when Scandella nearly lost his balance after being shoved by Hornqvist. Scandella turned and, with two hands on his stick, chopped down on Hornqvist's right ankle.

Scandella served a minor penalty for slashing, while Hornqvist was penalized for interference.

Scandella's fine is the highest allowed under NHL rules.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video