Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates after winning his singles tennis match against David Goffin of Belgium at the ATP World Finals at the O2 Arena in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates after winning his singles tennis match against David Goffin of Belgium at the ATP World Finals at the O2 Arena in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Frank Augstein AP Photo
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates after winning his singles tennis match against David Goffin of Belgium at the ATP World Finals at the O2 Arena in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Frank Augstein AP Photo

Sports

Dimitrov reaches semifinals at ATP Finals, beats Goffin

AP Sports Writer

November 15, 2017 10:47 AM

LONDON

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals by beating David Goffin 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday.

Dimitrov, who is 2-0 at the season-ending tournament, lost only two points on his serve in the first set and twice broke Goffin without even going to deuce.

Goffin finally managed to hold serve in the second set, but Dimitrov still was able to break the Belgian's serve two more times.

The sixth-seeded Bulgarian will next face Pablo Carreno Busta, who entered the tournament after Rafael Nadal withdrew because of a right knee injury. Goffin will play Dominic Thiem in Friday's other match.

Carreno Busta and Thiem will meet in Wednesday's late match.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video