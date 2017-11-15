Australia qualifies for World Cup with 3-1 win over Honduras

Mile Jedinak led Australia into next year's World Cup with three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 intercontinental playoff victory over Honduras.
Jedinak, who missed the latter stages of Australia's Asian qualifying campaign because of injury, opened the scoring with a deflected free kick in the 54th minute, bringing the 77,060 crowd at Sydney's Olympic stadium to life.
The Australian captain converted from the spot in the 72nd after referee Nestor Pitana penalized Bryan Acosta for a hand ball and calmly slotted home another penalty in the 85th to ensure Australia qualified for its fourth consecutive World Cup.
Forward Alberth Elis scored for Honduras deep into injury time.
Honduras earned a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over Mexico on a hectic last day of qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean, securing fourth spot and ensuring the U.S. missed out.
Australia had the better opportunities in a 0-0 draw in the first leg last Friday in San Pedro Sula.
