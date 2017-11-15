Sports

Rutherford's career-high 19 leads UC Irvine past Chapman

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 12:17 AM

IRVINE, Calif.

Tommy Rutherford scored a career-high 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting and two players added double-doubles as UC Irvine dominated Division III Chapman 91-52 on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Galloway scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Brad Green added 15 points and 10 boards for Irvine. Reed Smith scored 12.

UC Irvine (2-1) raced away on a series of early runs to a 48-22 halftime lead. Rutherford opened the second half with a hook shot, breaking his previous high score of 12, which he'd hit three times. Rutherford scored UC Irvine's first six points after halftime.

The Anteaters led by as many as 39, owned the boards with 52 rebounds to 29, blocked 12 shots, made eight steals. Greene blocked five shots for Irvine, Galloway four and Rutherford three.

The Anteaters outscored Chapman 50-12 in the paint and 28-4 on second-chance points. Rob Nelsen led the Panthers (1-1) with 11 points.

Irvine next faces Power Five teams Kansas State and Arizona State, each 2-0.

