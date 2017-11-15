Braxton, Harding help Weber State beat West Coast Baptist

Sports

November 15, 2017 12:13 AM

OGDEN, Utah

Zach Braxton and Jerrick Harding combined to scored 29 of their 35 point in the first half and Weber State cruised to a 110-45 win over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday night.

Braxton, who was 5-of-6 shooting for 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first half, finished with 18 points. Trevon Ary-Turner scored a career-high 22, including four 3-pointers, Ricky Nelson had 12 points and seven assists and Brenden Morris added 11 points for Weber State (2-0).

Harding scored 10 points during a 19-6 run to open the game and the Wildcats never trailed. Daniel Foster hit a jumper to pull West Coast Baptist within eight points, but the Eagles missed their final 11 field-goal attempts of the half as Weber State closed on a 26-1 run to make it 55-22 at the break.

West Coast Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, trailed by at least 30 throughout the second half.

Foster, who had 20 of the Eagles' 22 first-half points, scored 25.

