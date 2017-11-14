Sports

Youngstown State gets 37 steals in record 134-46 win

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 10:46 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Michael Akuchie scored 28 points and Youngstown State set school records for points scored and margin of victory in their 134-46 win over Division III member Franciscan University on Tuesday night.

Garrett Covington added 16 points, eight assists and seven steals, which tied the school record, as the Penguins (1-1) also had a school-record 37 steals.

The previous records were 30 steals, against Central State on Dec. 15, 1997, 133 points scored, against St. Vincent on Jan. 5, 1967, and a 75-point margin of victory, 121-46, vs. New Hampshire Dec. 14, 1974.

Tyree Robinson also scored 16 points, Braun Hatfield had 14, and Devin Haygood and Jaylen Benton scored 10 each in their home opener and first program win for coach Jerrod Calhoun.

Benton had five steals, Hartfield and Naz Bohannon had four each, and Benton got the steal that broke the record.

Akuchie scored seven points in the opening 9-2 Penguin run and Youngstown State never trailed in building a 61-20 halftime lead after scoring 41 points off of 20 Baron turnovers.

Youngstown State shot 54 percent and finished with 83 points off of 49 turnovers. They outscored the Barons 80-26 in the paint and scored 32 second-chance points to their four.

Juwan Perkins led Franciscan, which plays in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, with 10 points.

