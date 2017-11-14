Army uses deep bench to rout John Jay in home opener, 92-43

Sports

Luke Morrison shot 4-for-4 from behind the three-point arc to tally 12 points and Army used an especially deep bench to rout Division III John Jay College of Criminal Justice, 92-43, to earn its first win of the season and its fourth straight win in a home opener Tuesday night.

The Black Knights needed to only play defense in the second half, taking a 51-20 advantage at intermission. Army played 15 players off its bench with 10 of them figuring in the scoring. Tucker Blackwell led the bench effort with 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the field.

Army came into the game after dropping a close, 77-74 decision in its season opener at Hofstra.

The Bloodhounds, from Midtown Manhattan, were held to 25 percent shooting from the floor (15 of 60), including 6 of 22 from behind the arc. Matt Hudzik paced the effort with nine points.

