Sports

Idaho beats George Fox 101-62

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 12:17 AM

MOSCOW, Idaho

Victor Sanders had 29 points, Nate Sherwood added a career-high 28, and Idaho cruised past Division III George Fox 101-62 on Monday night.

Sherwood also grabbed 13 boards and Brayon Blake had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals (1-1).

The Bruins kept it competitive for the first eight minutes of the game and led 22-17 on Isaac Lee's 3-pointer with 12:37 left in the half.

Trevon Allen's jumper for Idaho at 12:11 sparked a 13-0 run and the Vandals closed the half with 12 straight points to lead 59-35. George Fox got no closer than 61-42 early in the second period.

Mason Green-Richards led the Bruins with 21 points, Johnathan Doutt scored 12 and Ryan Lacey added 10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville

    The Panthers visit the Warriors on Nov. 10, 2017 for a second round playoff game won by the Panthers 42-21.

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 1:19

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton

View More Video