Sports

Samuel won't return due to injury for Panthers vs. Dolphins

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:07 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Curtis Samuel won't return to Monday's game against Miami because of a left ankle injury.

Samuel was hurt when hurt when a defender rolled over his left ankle after an incompletion in the end zone early in the third quarter. Samuel had to be helped to the locker room.

Samuel is a second-round pick out of Ohio State who recently entered the starting lineup after the Panthers dealt Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo.

Panthers center Tyler Larsen suffered a foot injury and was questionable to return. He was Carolina's second-string center who was pressed into duty with Ryan Kalil out with an injury.

Greg Van Roten replaced Larsen in the third quarter.

