Sports

Ron Artest returns, signs to play in the Big3 next summer

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:47 PM

NEW YORK

Metta World Peace is getting back on the basketball court — as Ron Artest.

The former NBA star will play next year in the Big3 under his original name, the 3-on-3 league announced Monday.

Allen Iverson will also return as coach of 3's Company in entertainer Ice Cube's league of ex-NBA players.

The volatile Artest legally changed his name to Metta World Peace in 2011, a year after winning an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2004 Defensive Player of the Year will be a co-captain of the Killer 3s, a team that includes Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson.

