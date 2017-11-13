Jackpot! Las Vegas wins WNBA draft lottery

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, Bill Laimbeer, then the coach of the New York Liberty, watches the team's WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Laimbeer and the Las Vegas franchise hit the jackpot, winning the WNBA draft lottery on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. “Having the first pick will help to grow a fan base and this will go a long way towards that,” Laimbeer, coach and president of the Las Vegas franchise, said in a phone interview. “I'm excited that we’ll add a great piece to the puzzle.” Jessica Hill, File AP Photo