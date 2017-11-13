Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski shakes hands with Utah Valley's Joonas Tahvanainen
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski shakes hands with Utah Valley's Joonas Tahvanainen 12) following Duke's 99-69 win in an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The victory marks coach Krzyzewski's 1000th win at Duke University.
Sports

Duke is No. 1 in 1st regular-season AP Top 25, MSU is No. 2

AP Basketball Writer

November 13, 2017 1:44 PM

Duke is No. 1 in The Associated Press' first regular-season poll of the 2017-18 season.

The Blue Devils were No. 1 in the preseason poll and received 34 of 65 first-place votes from a national media in the AP Top 25 released Monday after winning their first two games.

No. 2 Michigan State received 13 first-place votes, No. 3 Arizona got 16 and No. 4 Kansas had 2. Duke had 32 first-place votes in the preseason poll.

Villanova moved up one spot to No. 5, with Wichita State, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina and Southern California rounding out the top 10.

Duke opened the season with convincing wins over Elon and Utah Valley, giving coach Mike Krzyzewski 1,000 victories with the program.

