FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, front, duels for the ball with Spartak's Andrei Eschenko during the Champions League soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Liverpool in Moscow, Russia. Sadio Mane is returning to Liverpool after being released earlier than expected by Senegal following a recurrence of a hamstring injury. The forward helped Senegal beat South Africa 2-0 on Friday to secure a place in its first World Cup since 2002. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo

Mane returning early to Liverpool after recurrence of injury

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:39 AM

LIVERPOOL, England

Sadio Mane is returning to Liverpool after being released earlier than expected by Senegal following a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

The forward helped Senegal beat South Africa 2-0 on Friday to secure a place in its first World Cup since 2002.

The teams will meet in a return match on Tuesday, but Senegal has said Mane will not be involved because he is still feeling an injury that caused him to miss five games for Liverpool recently.

Mane will be assessed by Liverpool upon his return on Tuesday, with manager Juergen Klopp saying "it is a concern that the hamstring injury is again on the agenda and it will be critical for us to monitor and manage that in the coming days."

