Ryan Zylstra wins Assistant PGA Professional Championship

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 9:18 PM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.

Ryan Zylstra won the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship on Sunday, closing with a 3-under 69 in rainy and windy conditions for a one-stroke victory.

The 38-year-old Zylstra, from Richmond, Virginia, finished at 11-under 277 at PGA Golf Club and earned $12,000.

"I don't know what this win is going to do for me," said Zylstra, based at The Federal Club in Glen Allen, Virginia. "I'm new to the business. I've only been an apprentice since February. I'm very thankful that I have the opportunity to play a lot of golf and get to represent my club and family."

Derek Berg was second after a 72 on the Wanamaker Course. He's an apprentice at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

