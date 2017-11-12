Sports

Balanced UMKC races past Haskell 110-59 in home opener

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 7:46 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Jordan Giles scored 21 points, Mo Ahmed and Xavier Bishop 18 each, and UMKC led from wire-to-wire in a 110-59 defeat of Haskell on Sunday.

The Kangaroos (1-1) had a school-record 20 steals and scored 33 points off 28 turnovers in the dominating performance against NAIA member Haskell, leading by 54 late in the game. The 110 points is also a school record.

Ahmed, a 7-foot-2 junior from Sudan by way of Tulsa, was a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor, made six of nine free throws and had six rebounds. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting and led with six steals. Isaiah Ross scored 10 points with three 3-pointers and four steals.

Antwon Winn led Haskell (1-6) with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

UMKC had eight steals and forced 11 Haskell turnovers in the first 11 minutes, setting the tone for the game.

Derrick Johnson of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs is a UMKC fan and, with the Chiefs on a bye week, brought several teammates and their families courtside.

