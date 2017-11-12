Sports

Ionescu has 5th triple-double, No. 11 Oregon women win

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 7:43 PM

EUGENE, Ore.

Sabrina Ionescu had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for her fifth career triple-double, and No. 11 Oregon beat Drake 110-77 on Sunday in the second round of the preseason WNIT.

Ionescu, a sophomore, is just one away from the Pac-12 career record of six, set by Nicole Powell (Stanford, 2001-04) and two shy of the NCAA mark of seven by Suzie McConnell (Penn State, 1985-88) and Louella Tomlinson (St. Mary's, California, 2008-11).

The Ducks (2-0) had three double-doubles in the game.

Oregon made 16 of 29 3-pointers (55 percent) and had 31 assists on 40 field goals.

Sara Rhine led Drake (1-1) with 14 points and Katie Van Scyoc added 11 points with three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 49-20.

