Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley
Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley 15) throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. LSU won 33-10.
Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley 15) throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. LSU won 33-10.

Sports

Arkansas QB Cole Kelley arrested on suspicion of DWI

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:15 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, careless driving and other offenses in Fayetteville.

A report filed by the Fayetteville Police Department says the 20-year-old redshirt freshman was booked at 8:47 a.m. Sunday. Bond for Kelly was set at $935, and records indicate Kelly was being held at the Washington County Jail two hours later.

The police report says Kelley refused to take a breath test. Records indicate an initial court hearing for Kelley is scheduled for Monday.

In a statement, Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema says he's aware of the incident involving Kelley and that the university is gathering information.

Kelley played in the fourth quarter in Arkansas' 33-10 loss to LSU on Saturday. He has 1,038 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville

    The Panthers visit the Warriors on Nov. 10, 2017 for a second round playoff game won by the Panthers 42-21.

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 1:19

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton

View More Video