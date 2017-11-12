Kenya's Samuel Kalalei finishes in the first place at the 35th Athens Marathon at Panathenaikon stadium in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Kalalei has won the Athens Marathon, beating compatriot Milton Rotich by just over two minutes.
Kalalei wins Athens Marathon amid Kenyan sweep of top 5

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 6:15 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Samuel Kalalei has won the Athens Marathon, beating Milton Rotich by just over two minutes in a Kenyan sweep of the top five.

Kalalei broke away from the pre-race favorite Rotich after the 35-kilometer mark to win the hilly course in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 17 seconds. Rotich placed second in 2:14:18 and Jonathan Kiptoo was third in 2:16:08.

Two more Kenyans rounded out the top 5, continuing their dominance of the race in recent years.

The women's race was much tighter, with 18-year-old Ethiopian Bedaru Badane winning in 2:34:18, beating Kenya's Alice Kibor Jepkemboi by four seconds. Last year's winner, Nancy Arusei of Kenya, was third in 2:34:51.

A record 18,500 runners from 100 countries started the race Sunday morning.

