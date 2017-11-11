Sports

Tabary leads McNeese to 8th win, beating NW State 44-24

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 10:33 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La.

James Tabary threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns to lead McNeese to a 44-24 win over Northwestern State in Southland Conference action on Saturday night.

Tabary completed five straight passes in the opening drive of the second half, hitting Lawayne Ross from the 14 for the score and a 30-3 lead. Tabary threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

With this victory the Cowboys (8-2, 6-2) moved one step closer to an at-large berth in the FCS playoffs. McNeese is in the third place in the conference standings. They complete the regular season at Lamar (2-8, 1-7) next Saturday.

David Hamm ran for 80 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries and Tavarious Battiste had three carries for 68 yards for McNeese. Kent Shelby snagged six passes for 100 yards.

Clay Holgorsen led Northwestern State (3-7, 3-5), throwing for three touchdowns.

