Incarnate Word holds off Southwestern 87-71

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 1:17 AM

SAN ANTONIO

Charles Brown scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds to lead Incarnate Word to a season opening 87-71 win over Division III-level Southwestern on Friday night.

Simi Socks added 18 points and Christian Peevy and Sam Burmeister had nine points each for Incarnate Word, which hit just one of 13 (7.7 percent) from 3-point range but shot 42 percent (30 for 72) from the field overall.

The Cardinals led 36-32 at the break and outscored Southwestern 51-39 over the final 20 minutes. Burmeister's bucket with 6:42 left in the game stretched the lead to 70-60 and Incarnate Word led by double figures the rest of the way.

Defensively, Incarnate Word snagged 17 steals and Shawn Johnson accounted for six alone.

Southwestern got 13 points apiece from Luke Hicks and Brandon Alexander. Jake Holmes had eight rebounds to go with seven points for the Pirates.

