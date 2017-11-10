Stamps, Jacob lead FIU to 70-47 win over Florida Memorial

Sports

Josh Stamps and Trejon Jacob scored 15 points apiece to lead Florida International to a 70-47 win over Florida Memorial in the season opener for both teams Friday night.

Florida International broke away with a 12-0 run to open the second half and extend its lead to 47-31 with just under 14 minutes left to play. Stamps and Eric Lockett had 3-pointers in the breakaway run and Florida International led by double figures the rest of the way.

Florida Memorial, an NAIA program, started strong, jumping out to a 9-3 lead early in the opening half with a 3-pointer from Omar Outar. FIU responded with a 12-1 run to and took the lead for good later with a 3-pointer from Stamps with 2:17 left in the opening half to make it 29-26.

Outar led Florida Memorial with 11 points.

