Seattle's Sherman ruptures Achilles' tendon against Arizona

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 1:06 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the season after rupturing his right Achilles' tendon against the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night.

Sherman had been bothered by a sore Achilles' tendon all season and went down while trying intercept a pass in third quarter of Seattle's 22-16 win. He lay on the field clutching his right heel before limping off the field to the bench, where he appeared to tell teammates he had torn the tendon.

Coach Pete Carroll said Sherman will have surgery after the swelling goes down.

One of the game's best cornerbacks during his seven NFL seasons, Sherman had a pair of interceptions and 31 tackles heading into Thursday night's game.

