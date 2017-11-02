ESPN’s SportsCenter is coming to Parris Island. Here’s why.

SportsCenter will be celebrating Veterans Day with the rest of us next weekend, and what better place to broadcast from than Parris Island?
The ESPN program will be filming a three-hour live segment from 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, a spokesperson said via email Thursday.
The anchors for the special Veterans Day program will be Jay Harris, Sage Steele and Randy Scott, whose father was a two-star admiral in the U.S. Navy.
