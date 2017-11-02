More Videos

  • Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN

    Andy Hall, Director of ESPN Communications, has announced that anchors of ESPN's SportsCenter will be broadcasting from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 for Veteran's Day .

Sports

ESPN’s SportsCenter is coming to Parris Island. Here’s why.

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

November 02, 2017 12:25 PM

SportsCenter will be celebrating Veterans Day with the rest of us next weekend, and what better place to broadcast from than Parris Island?

The ESPN program will be filming a three-hour live segment from 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, a spokesperson said via email Thursday.

The anchors for the special Veterans Day program will be Jay Harris, Sage Steele and Randy Scott, whose father was a two-star admiral in the U.S. Navy.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

