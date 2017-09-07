Hurricane Irma alters Lowcountry football schedule

Preparations for Hurricane Irma have altered the schedule of high school football action in the Lowcountry.
On Thursday, Beaufort County schools announced all school-related activities, including field trips and athletic events would be cancelled until further notice so Beaufort at Whale Branch New Hampstead (Ga.) at Bluffton and Hilton Head Island at May River will be postponed. It is unsure if the games will be made up.
Beaufort Academy has postponed its game at Holly Hill and athletic director Neal McCarty isn’t sure if it will be made up. Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist School is cancelled.
Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II and Bethesda at Thomas Heyward are still scheduled to be played Thursday night.
Comments