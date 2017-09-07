Sports

Hurricane Irma alters Lowcountry football schedule

Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

September 07, 2017 2:51 PM

Preparations for Hurricane Irma have altered the schedule of high school football action in the Lowcountry.

On Thursday, Beaufort County schools announced all school-related activities, including field trips and athletic events would be cancelled until further notice so Beaufort at Whale Branch New Hampstead (Ga.) at Bluffton and Hilton Head Island at May River will be postponed. It is unsure if the games will be made up.

Beaufort Academy has postponed its game at Holly Hill and athletic director Neal McCarty isn’t sure if it will be made up. Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist School is cancelled.

Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II and Bethesda at Thomas Heyward are still scheduled to be played Thursday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster.

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster. 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster.
USC vs NC State recap: Q&A with Josh Kendall 9:16

USC vs NC State recap: Q&A with Josh Kendall
Kelly Bryant impressive in first start as Clemson's QB 2:52

Kelly Bryant impressive in first start as Clemson's QB

View More Video