What Barry Odom said about the Gamecocks

Missouri head coach Barry Odom knows he has his hands full preparing for South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, he said Wednesday.
“He’s calm in every situation and I thought that last year when he was a really young player, walked way from that game being impressed,” said Odom, who is in his second year as the Tigers head coach after a celebrated career as a defensive coordinator. “Really impressed with the way he plays. It’s hard to believe he’s the age he is the way he handles things.”
Odom was particularly impressed with Bentley’s scrambling 39-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel last week against N.C. State.
“What a great throw and a great play for them,” Odom said. “He’s a strong kid and runs well. He does a good job with his vision down the field, is able to put the ball where his receiver has an opportunity to get it.”
Bentley and the Gamecocks play at Missouri on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The winner will have sole possession of first place in the SEC East at 1-0.
“They looked like a very, very efficient, well-coached football team (against N.C. State),” Odom said. “It’s an opportunity for both teams. Obviously this one is big on a number of levels. It won’t make or break the season either way, but we obviously know that it’s a big one. If we prepare the right way, then it should be a great football game.”
Comments