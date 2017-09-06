Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren AP Photo
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren AP Photo

Sports

Mariners' Miranda keeps Astros hitless through 6 in 1-1 game

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 12:20 AM

SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners starter Ariel Miranda has not allowed a hit against the Houston Astros through six innings.

It's unlikely Miranda will get a chance to finish off the no-hit bid as he was at 112 pitches Tuesday night at Safeco Field. The game was tied at 1.

Miranda has five strikeouts, but he struggled with his command and issued six walks. Three of those walks came in the third inning and led to Houston's run. Miranda walked the bases loaded with one out and Alex Bregman's sacrifice fly scored Carlos Beltran.

Justin Verlander started for the Astros in his first game since being traded by Detroit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

USC vs NC State recap: Q&A with Josh Kendall

USC vs NC State recap: Q&A with Josh Kendall 9:16

USC vs NC State recap: Q&A with Josh Kendall
Kelly Bryant impressive in first start as Clemson's QB 2:52

Kelly Bryant impressive in first start as Clemson's QB
Zack Bailey: Win sets tone for team, O-line 1:50

Zack Bailey: Win sets tone for team, O-line

View More Video