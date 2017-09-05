Cowboys' Elliott has suspension upheld, but will play Week 1

FILE - This is an Aug. 3, 2017, file photo showing Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the field prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio. The NFL says Commissioner Roger Goodell was aware of one of his lead investigator's view that Ezekiel Elliott shouldn't be disciplined before the Dallas running back was suspended for six games in a domestic violence case. League spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, disputed a key claim in a lawsuit filed by the players' union on behalf of Elliott seeking to vacate an upcoming ruling on an appeal. David Richard, File AP Photo