FILE- In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Switzerland's Lara Gut speeds down the course during a women's combined event, at the alpine ski World Championships, in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Olympic downhill bronze medalist Lara Gut has targeted World Cup races in North America to make her comeback from a serious knee injury at the world championships. Alessandro Trovati, File AP Photo

Sports

Lara Gut targets North American races for comeback

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 5:46 AM

GENEVA

Former overall World Cup champion Lara Gut has targeted races in North America to make her comeback from a serious knee injury at the world championships.

"I'm back on the snow" Gut wrote in an Instagram post that included video of herself skiing again. She heads to Chile next week to train.

The 26-year-old Swiss star will skip the traditional season-opening giant slalom next month in Soelden, Austria.

Instead, the Olympic downhill bronze medalist could return Nov. 25 at a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont. The first World Cup downhill is Dec. 1 in Lake Louise, Canada.

Gut ruptured her left ACL in February by crashing in slalom warmups for the combined medal event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The injury ensured she lost her overall World Cup title to American rival Mikaela Shiffrin.

