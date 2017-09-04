Amid war, Syria hopes to reach World Cup for 1st time

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2011 file photo, Syria's midfielder Abulrazaq al-Hussein, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Saudi Arabia during their 2011 Asian Cup group B football match at Al-Rayyan Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha. Millions of Syrians may finally have something to be joyful about in the midst of a long-running and ruinous war. Syria’s national soccer team has a chance to qualify for next year’s World Cup. The Syrians play Iran on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 and a win will mean at least a spot in the playoffs. Osama Faisal, File AP Photo