Tennessee's Jones feeling heat going into opener vs Ga Tech

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, Tennessee head coach Butch Jones instructs his players during football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. Heading into his fifth season as Tennessee's coach, Jones desperately needs a breakout performance to show he's got the Volunteers on the right track. A loss to Georgia Tech in Monday's prime-time opener at $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium would be a huge step in the wrong direction. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File Caitie McMekin