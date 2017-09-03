Sports

September 3, 2017 4:31 AM

Novak Djokovic's wife gives birth to their second child

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

Reports in Serbia say Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena has given birth to a baby girl, their second child.

The Blic daily said Sunday the pair has named the baby Tara. The 30-year-old Serb is also father to a three-year-old boy, Stefan.

Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying "Wonderful news from Jelena /Novak!!!"

The 12-time Grand Slam champion has skipped the US Open and has opted to sit out the rest of the 2017 season because of an elbow injury.

The former top-ranked Djokovic has said he will return to action at the start of 2018, having retired from Wimbledon during his quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Pause
This is how a Parris Island Drill Instructor saved a recruit's life 0:51

This is how a Parris Island Drill Instructor saved a recruit's life

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener 4:40

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 1:01

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you

Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan throw out first pitch 0:38

Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan throw out first pitch

Game preview: Clemson vs. Kent State 2:19

Game preview: Clemson vs. Kent State

Will Muschamp previews NC State 2:45

Will Muschamp previews NC State

  • It's gameday! Are you ready for Gamecock football?

    South Carolina takes on NC State at Bank of America in Charlotte in the Gamecocks' 2017 season opener.

It's gameday! Are you ready for Gamecock football?

View more video

Sports