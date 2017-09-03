Sports

September 3, 2017 1:39 AM

Howard ignores spread, dumps UNLV 43-40 as 45-point underdog

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Caylin Newton accounted for 330 total offensive yards and three touchdowns to lead 45-point underdog and FCS-member Howard to a stunning 43-40 win Saturday night in the season opener and debut for new Bison coach Mike London.

Howard spoiled the start of UNLV's 50th season of play with the biggest upset in college football history based on point spread. Stanford held the previous record when it was declared a 40-point underdog against USC in 2007 and beat the Trojans.

The Rebels started the game flagged for offside on the opening kickoff, and at one point, the officials stopped a play because UNLV's cheerleaders were still on the field.

As for the former Virginia coach, he inherited a team that was 3-19 in the last two seasons that included losses last year of 52-13 to Maryland, 52-14 against Rutgers, and in 2015, suffered a 49-0 loss to Appalachian State and a 76-0 defeat against Boston College.

Howard raced to a 21-9 lead when Devin Rollins returned a fumble for a 75-yard score. The Rebels responded by reeling off 24 consecutive points and led 33-21 when Charles Williams plunged in from a yard out with 6:45 left in the third.

Anthony Philyaw posted touchdown runs of 3 and 11 yards respectively to put the Bison back up 36-33. Lexington Thomas scored for UNLV for a 40-36 lead, and Newton concluded the scoring with a 4-yard run with 7:34 left to play.

Newton had 21 carries for 190 yards and two scores and passed for 140 and a score.

Thomas had 21 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and Armani Rogers passed for 220 yards and a touchdown for UNLV.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Gamecocks celebrate win over NC State 1:04

Gamecocks celebrate win over NC State

Pause
Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. NC State 0:43

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. NC State

Bentley on Deebo: 'I don't think anyone in the country can guard him' 2:37

Bentley on Deebo: 'I don't think anyone in the country can guard him'

Will Muschamp recaps South Carolina win over NC State 10:36

Will Muschamp recaps South Carolina win over NC State

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO 0:40

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Kent State 3:57

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Kent State

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener 4:40

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 1:01

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you

  • It's gameday! Are you ready for Gamecock football?

    South Carolina takes on NC State at Bank of America in Charlotte in the Gamecocks' 2017 season opener.

It's gameday! Are you ready for Gamecock football?

View more video

Sports