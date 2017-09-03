D-backs lean on Corbin, Martinez in 6-2 win over Rockies

1:04 Gamecocks celebrate win over NC State Pause

0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. NC State

2:37 Bentley on Deebo: 'I don't think anyone in the country can guard him'

10:36 Will Muschamp recaps South Carolina win over NC State

1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

1:15 Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

0:40 Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO

3:57 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Kent State

4:40 Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener